“Purl” of an idea

The Fairview Wool Group celebrated Wool Week in fine style as the group’s 40-strong membership showed off some of the fine work they have done in recent months.

The Fairview Wool Group was founded by Fairview volunteer Betty Tocock more than 30 years ago, and since that time has been knitting and crocheting items for people in need across the world.

The group has donated its work all over the world to people in need. One of the group’s first projects was donating items to victims of the Chernobyl nuclear accident in the former Soviet Union.

Other projects have included donations of blankets to nursing mothers at a fistula hospital in Ethiopia, beanies and jumpers to people in need in Nepal, dolls for children who lost their homes during Cyclone Pam in Vanuatu as well jumpers and blankets for victims of Black Saturday fires.