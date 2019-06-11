Hawks cause upset

“This is the reason you play footy,” Drouin centreman Chris Robinson remarked as he accepted a pat on the shoulder, stretched his legs beneath the table in the social club and sipped on his first beer on Saturday evening.
Robinson’s 21 teammates would have been thinking the same as they absorbed their 38-point victory over Gippsland League powerhouse Maffra at Drouin on Saturday.
For most clubs, senior premierships are few and far between and only a small percentage of players get to taste that success.
Winning as underdogs against good sides are about the next best thing.
It wasn’t just that when the final siren rang to mark a 17-11 to 11-9 win, as Maffra’s final goal split the posts, it was more about the way the Hawks did it that satisfied the players.