French footy twist

Romain Georges (right) and Trafalgar reserves coach Brett Tonkin celebrate in the red and white jersey.

In French, a "coup de Trafalgar" or "Trafalgar strike" means to deliver a decisive and unexpected blow to your opponent.

That's exactly what Trafalgar reserves recruit Romain Georges gave to Morwell East last month, when he kicked a decisive and unexpected goal to turn the game's momentum and win Trafalgar the match.

Romain became an unlikely hero that day, but he had not even touched an Australian rules football until March this year, when he began training with Trafalgar in the Mid Gippsland Football League.

Romain hails from the little town of Saint de la Tour in eastern France. He flew to Perth in September last year and watched the city erupt as the West Coast Eagles won their first AFL premiership in 12 years.

