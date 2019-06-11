Farming improvements

Thorpdale potato farmer Stuart Jennings spends many an hour driving his tractor, thinking about water and energy.

Stuart’s thoughts and concerns about climate risks and challenges are representative of what many farmers face and the issues that will be discussed at a Climate Risk in Agriculture conference in Warragul this month.

The Jennings family grow 60 hectares of potatoes, six hectares of onions, raise 1400 fat lambs and 50 beef cattle on their 324 hectares.

“The nature of our crops means that water is a massive issue for us and we are always looking at ways to improve our usage,” he said.

“We are on metered water already and if it gets worse and worse like this year we will run out again, because it’s just so dry.”

Stuart said they haven’t made big financial investments yet, but have looked at many options to more efficiently irrigate their crops.