Double honour

Drouin couple Vin and Judy Bibby, yesterday awarded Medals of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the Queen’s Birthday honours list, have reached across many community groups in the district over more than 50 years.

Their voluntary work, mostly independent of each other, has spread through a number of community, sporting, school, church and civic organisations.

Mr and Mrs Bibby said they believed their volunteer ethos was “in their genes”; their parents were also very community minded.

Both grew up on farms, Mrs Bibby at Hallora and Mr Bibby at Topiram, but have lived at Drouin since marrying 54 years ago and still live in the house they moved into 45 years ago.

Mr Bibby ran an electrical contracting business and Mrs Bibby worked as a primary and kindergarten teacher and laboratory technician at a secondary school alongside raising four children and becoming heavily involved in the local community.

They agree their love for Drouin and the people and the enjoyment that comes from volunteering are the main reasons why they have been active for so long.