United stunned

Warragul conceded two early first half goals in their State 1 round 10 loss versus Casey Comets.

The home side lined up identically to that of the week before. Liam Andersen in goals. Backline of Oscar Sceney, Matt Gauci, Robbie Stephen and Jim Mills. Midfield three consisting of Steve Maselli and Rory Wagner with Bryson Tanti at the point, and forwards Paul Kuol, Oscar Sheehan and Sammy Gatpan.

In a game where United were confident of a win, it was Casey who went into the contest the more alert of the two sides and stunned Warragul after only a couple of minutes with an opening goal.

Warragul were asleep at the wheel after a pacey Comets winger burst past the home defence to square to an unmarked teammate in front of the sticks. His simple opportunity found the net, leaving players and the home crowd shattered.