Theatres remain closed

Elective surgery lists at West Gippsland Hospital will continue to be cancelled over the next month.

The hospital’s two operating theatres, shut down last month because of a contamination fear, will remain closed for all of June.

On the flipside, Neerim District Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital performed a record number of surgeries during May, of which 14 per cent were relocated public surgeries from WGH.

When WGH’s two operating theatres were shut down in early May following the detection of microbacteria in the theatres, NDSMH made its operating facilities available.

Neerim District Health Service chief executive officer Kate Graham said the record level of surgery at the hospital was largely due to an increase in public cataracts from Latrobe Regional Hospital and relocated surgeries from WGH.

Ms Graham said while NDHS had offered to absorb more of the cancelled surgeries from WGH, she said no ongoing arrangement had been made.

“There has been no request to take on more public elective surgeries from Warragul,” she said.