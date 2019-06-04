Song confronts issue

Adrian Darakai hopes his latest song release will remind the community that family violence is not acceptable.

A powerful, poignant song, “How Long” tells a story that Adrian says reflects hundreds of families in our community. Sadly, it is a story he deals with daily in his work as a child protection case manager.

Adrian wrote the song out of frustration, admitting it was a form of therapy to help him deal with a bad day at the office.

The song dramatically sets the scene with its first words – “She takes the deepest breath, as he puts his hands around her neck…sounds of sirens deafen little ears in bed.”

But, the chorus – “How long, will this go on…” reflects the cycle of family violence that can’t be broken and the fears of another generation repeating what they have seen and been victim of.