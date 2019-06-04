Rocking towards finals

Alternative, old rock band from Trafalgar High School “The Leftovers” has won the senior section of Rockfest.

The Leftovers include students lead singer Ishy Lewis, drummer and backing vocalist Grady Ruiter, keyboard player Seth Benson and bass guitarist Josh Geiberras.

Originally named the “The Arrival,” the phrase “The Leftovers” popped up after one of their singers left the group.

Whilst lead singer Ishy is the main songwriter of the band, the boys said they produced songs by “playing around with riffs and sounds and then bringing it together”.

Pouring hours during and after school into their work, they have written almost 20 original songs and plan to soon release an album of five songs.