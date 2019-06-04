Gulls fall to Maroons

Things were not looking good for Warragul even before it ran onto Western Park on Saturday to take on Traralgon in the senior match.
Another three “outs” to the line-up joining an already long list of key players with long-term injuries was a big hurdle to jump for the Gulls against a Traralgon side determined to climb off the bottom of the ladder and rekindle some hopes that it can push for a spot in the finals.
The hurdle was too great, the Maroons shrugging off Warragul’s early enthusiasm to build an important 15-11 to 6-4 victory.
Out of the previous week’s winning Gulls’ team were rover Kim Drew, Nick Stevenson (fractured cheekbone) and coach Ben Hughes.
They were losses that the team could ill afford.