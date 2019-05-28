TIMP faces closure

A drug support program that organisers believe has saved hundreds of lives could be forced to close its doors if it does not receive funding.

The Ice Meltdown Project in Drouin will be facing D-day by the end of June without funds to continue its addiction support program.

TIMP founder Janice Ablett and secretary Megan Waddell are devastated.

“What price do you put on a life,” Janice said.

It is 18 months since TIMP’s proposal to establish a drug addiction support centre at the former Athlone Primary School was refused by Baw Baw Shire Council.

A business person donated office space to TIMP earlier this year, giving them a lifeline of hope that a centre would be found to operate ongoing support programs for clients.

TIMP is also now recognised by the court system, Department Human Services and corrections staff who refer people in the court system to TIMP for its rehabilitation and support programs.

But, without an injection of funds, the program now faces its biggest hurdle – possible closure.