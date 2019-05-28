Home News Pub passed in

Pub passed in

Posted on by editor
Auctioneer Kevin O’Connor of CRE Brokers calls for bids at the auction of Warragul’s O&H Hotel last Thursday. The property was passed in.

Auctioneer Kevin O’Connor of CRE Brokers calls for bids at the auction of Warragul’s O&H Hotel last Thursday. The property was passed in.

The O&H Hotel at Warragul was passed in at auction on a vendor’s bid last Thursday.

The auction held on site attracted about 30 people but the only private bid made at $600,000 was quickly rejected and over ruled by the vendor bid of $1 million.

No further bids were made.

The two-storey building with accommodation on the upper level and an attached drive-through bottle shop is on the site of Warragul’s first hotel built in 1875.

After it was destroyed by fire in 1888 a two-storey brick building replaced it and was named the Orient Hotel, a name it carried for 120 years before being re-branded as the O&H.

    Tagged with: , ,
    Posted in News

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature