Pub passed in

The O&H Hotel at Warragul was passed in at auction on a vendor’s bid last Thursday.

The auction held on site attracted about 30 people but the only private bid made at $600,000 was quickly rejected and over ruled by the vendor bid of $1 million.

No further bids were made.

The two-storey building with accommodation on the upper level and an attached drive-through bottle shop is on the site of Warragul’s first hotel built in 1875.

After it was destroyed by fire in 1888 a two-storey brick building replaced it and was named the Orient Hotel, a name it carried for 120 years before being re-branded as the O&H.