New school for Warragul

The first sods have been turned at the site of Warragul’s first new school in 20 years.

The Saint Angela of the Cross Catholic Primary School will be at the corner of Copelands and Mills Rd on the north-east edge of Warragul.

The first students will start there in term one of 2021.

The Catholic Bishop of Sale Patrick O’Regan, local parish priest Father Peter Slater, the director of Catholic education for the Diocese of Sale Maria Kirkwood and Baw Baw Shire mayor Mikaela Power took to shovels for a joint “turn the sod” ceremony last Wednesday.

Work on the school on the 3.2-hectare site with views to Mount Worth in the south is due to start in July.