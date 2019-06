West Gippsland pennant finals were held at Morwell last Monday.

Warragul women’s division one team won an amazing fifth pennant in a row. Heading into the final against a strong Trafalgar team, the women won 5–0.

Warragul division two women came up against a Traralgon team who were keen to reverse the scoreline from the week before. In a closely contested match, they lost 3.5-1.5.