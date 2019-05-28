Home Sport Bruce back on court

Bruce back on court

Posted on by editor
Bruce Barry is undefeated in the current autumn squash season after making a comeback to the courts following a cancer scare.

Bruce Barry is undefeated in the current autumn squash season after making a comeback to the courts following a cancer scare.

Bruce Barry is back playing competitive squash after a recent cancer scare.

He required major surgery in May last year after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

But he was back on the court within months, making his competitive squash comeback halfway through the summer season. He is now undefeated in the current autumn season at Bellbird Park and he will look to maintain that form in finals, which start in the coming weeks.

Bruce has been playing squash at Bellbird Park for more than 10 years. An accomplished tennis player, he took up squash in the 1960s as a way of keeping fit in the off-season. He and his brother-in-law never lost a game.

    Tagged with: , ,
    Posted in Sport

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature