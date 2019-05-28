Bruce back on court

Bruce Barry is back playing competitive squash after a recent cancer scare.

He required major surgery in May last year after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

But he was back on the court within months, making his competitive squash comeback halfway through the summer season. He is now undefeated in the current autumn season at Bellbird Park and he will look to maintain that form in finals, which start in the coming weeks.

Bruce has been playing squash at Bellbird Park for more than 10 years. An accomplished tennis player, he took up squash in the 1960s as a way of keeping fit in the off-season. He and his brother-in-law never lost a game.