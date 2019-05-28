Home News Alternative hospital entry

Alternative hospital entry

West Gippsland Healthcare Group chief executive Dan Weeks and board chairman Christine Holland look over the building works near the main entry doors at West Gippsland Hospital.

The main front entry doors to West Gippsland Hospital and Emergency Department will be closed until June 14.

An alternative doorway entrance into the hospital during the works will be through the east end doors of the hospital located at the top of the first driveway along Landsborough Street (consulting suites driveway).

Signage will be in place to guide visitors and people are advised to follow the direction of traffic controllers and signage at all times.

People who require urgent admission to the emergency department or who need assistance to get into the hospital will still be able to drive through the main driveway and around to the back of the emergency department.

They should follow the painted yellow line which will take them along the main driveway around to the back of the emergency department.

There are two marked short term car parks for people who need assistance to get in. People are urged not to park in, or in front, of the ambulance bays.

