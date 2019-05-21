West Gippy triumph

The West Gippsland Football Netball Competition triumphed over the Ellinbank and District Football League 131 to 58 in Saturday’s senior interleague game in Yarragon.
It was a disappointing result for the EDFL side, who had an emphatic win over Horsham DFL last year. Unfortunately for them, success did not lie closer to home.
From the opening bounce it was clear the game belonged to WGFNC. They kicked an unanswered 21 points before Adam Cook’s goal halfway through the quarter opened the scoring for the EDFL. The whistle sounded on the first term with a 27 to 20 scoreline — either side had a chance.