Tim McArdle awards

Three bursaries for the Tim McArdle memorial bursary were presented at an awards ceremony on Tuesday night.

The bursaries of $3000 each were presented to bachelor of nursing student Laura Miller, bachelor of medical sciences and doctor of medicine student Emma Stewart and bachelor of nursing and midwifery student Sunday Denny.

The award is in memory of Warragul doctor Tim McArdle who died in 2002 as the result of a bicycle accident.

The ceremony, held at Monash University’s new facility in Sargeant St, Warragul, was attended by members of the McArdle family including Tim’s mother Patricia Wilson, brothers Stephen, Peter and Patrick and sisters Mary and Jacinta.

It is the 15th year of the bursary which was introduced in 2004 following a fundraising campaign and the formation of a local committee to oversee the award.