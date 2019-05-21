Sarah sets footy trail

Warragul Industrials’ Sarah Alweyn is blazing a trail in local women’s footy, after being picked in the South Eastern Women’s Football League’s interleague side.
The team played in Moorabin on Saturday, blowing away the Southern Football Netball League’s interleague team 78 points to 26.
The South Eastern Women’s Football League encompasses teams from Warragul to Hastings. The Southern Football Netball League covers most of south-east Melbourne.
Alweyn was selected for the squad from a field of 900, which was whittled down to 60 before the final list of 25 was announced. That final list includes Elley Butcher, a former AFLW player.
Sarah first played football with the mixed-gender Warragul Colts under 12s team in 2010.
“I grew up with only boys. Football was the only thing that they played and I wanted to join.”