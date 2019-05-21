Mawarra’s uncertain future

Mawarra Centre in Warragul has gone into voluntary administration.

Worrells Solvency and Forensic Accountants was appointed last Wednesday after Mawarra board members acknowledged its impending insolvency.

Paul Burness and Ivan Glavas of Worrells will now work with creditors to determine the best outcome for the incorporated association.

The process is expected to take just over a month, with a meeting scheduled for June 20 when creditors will determine the future of the organisation.

The association is continuing to operate as normal, with all existing staff maintained and services for clients continuing.

Mawarra has operated in West Gippsland for 60 years and was registered as an incorporated association in 1991. It provides National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) services and disability support services to more than 70 clients.

It also operates three Australian Disability Enterprises including Jigsaw Industries, Country Kitchen Catering and Waratah Grounds Maintenance. These enterprises provide supported employment opportunities for more than 28 employees.