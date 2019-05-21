Home News Goodbye Music Lovers

Goodbye Music Lovers

A cake was cut to signal the end of Village Music Lovers after 36 years by committee members (from left) Ron Livingston, Wilma Livingston, Evelyn Christie, Judy Williams and John Williams.

The audience sang “So long, it’s been good to know ya” as the Village Music Lovers held its final concert last week.

The goodbye concert attracted about 80 people with long-time favourites performers on stage, a cake and afternoon tea.

After some 36 years of providing music and fellowship, Village Music Lovers president and founder Evelyn Christie said the decision was made earlier this year and coincided with the sale of host venue Darnum Musical Village.

“We just thought it’s time,” she said.  “Things change.”

Audience members said they would miss the monthly outing after attending for many years, several travelling long distances to do so.

“We are really going to miss it.  Nothing else is as good as this,” said Judy Farmer, reflecting the mood of many.

 

