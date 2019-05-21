Home News Broadbent re-elected

ALP candidate Jessica O’Donnell and Liberal sitting member Russell Broadbent greeted voters at Warragul Primary School with their how to vote cards on Saturday morning. 

Monash voters have returned the Liberals’ Russell Broadbent for his seventh term.

While his new title will be Member for Monash, this will be Mr Broadbent’s his sixth consecutive term for the electorate and seventh in total.

Votes counted to date show Mr Broadbent’s 7.5 per cent hold on the seat will change little, but he is confident final figures may reveal a slight swing in his favour and his hold could increase to as much as eight per cent.

With Saturday’s federal election returning the Coalition to government, Mr Broadbent said he was pleased voters chose to re-elect him based on what he had delivered to local communities.

ALP candidate Jessica O’Donnell bucked national trends in Monash, increasing the party’s primary vote by more than two per cent.

Figures up until Sunday night showed Mr Broadbent securing 57.36 per cent of the two-party preferred vote compared to Ms O’Donnell on 42.64 per cent.

 

