WRC new learning hub

A $5.8 million learning hub incorporating science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics studies was officially opened at Warragul Regional College last week.

While students returned from holiday at the start of term with a sense of excitement to use the new facilities, the new hub was opened by Education Minister James Merlino on Thursday.

The minister said when he visited the school last year to turn the first sod on the project, it was a STEM building.

However, he said he was pleased it had expanded to include the arts and become a STEAM building.

Mr Merlino said statistics showed 15-year-old students now would have five different careers and 17 jobs in their working lives.

“How do we prepare young people for that world of work?

“Creativity, critical thinking, collaboration, innovation and leadership are qualities that are learnt in STEM.

“This is about ensuring we have the best facilities to match the learning,” Mr Merlino said.