Police boost in Drouin

Calls for extra police in Drouin have been answered with two additional officers set to start in the next couple of months.

The boost to Drouin’s police resources will take the station to one sergeant plus eight officers.

The station will remain a non-24 hour operation but Warragul senior sergeant Glenn Parke is hopeful population growth and demand will lead to increased hours “down the track.”

Baw Baw police services area also will receive a third additional officer, with one officer being allocated to the Baw Baw highway patrol unit.

The three extra appointments are the second injection of police for the Baw Baw psa in just over 12 months, with two additional officers announced for the family violence unit in March last year.

Sen sgt Parke said they were pleased with the additional resources for Drouin. “It’s something we have been campaigning for.”

“The extra police should improve their capacity to respond, improve the service to the community in Drouin and increase police presence.

“We would love for there to be a 24-hour station in Drouin and that might come down the track but for now we will work with what we’ve got.”