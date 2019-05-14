Martha rolls to Barcelona

Martha Smith is headed to Barcelona in July to represent Australia at the World Roller Games.

Smith has been selected in the Australian senior women’s inline hockey team and will compete over 11 days from July 2.

It is not the first time Smith has represented Australia. She first made the Australian team in 2003 and has since competed at 10 international competitions. She has played in France, Canada and the US, as well as in Oceania competitions closer to home.

Inline hockey is technically a non-contact sport, but it can be brutal at times and Smith is no stranger to injury. In 2017 she ruptured her ACL and was unable to play for nine months.

Her first game back was in September last year, when she flew to Adelaide to play in front of national scouts. She attended a selection camp in Bayswater in December where she trained with other world-class players.

She first played the sport as a 10-year-old, inspired by the 1992 film “The Mighty Ducks”.