Local focus for forum

Warragul Business group president Therese Mitchell and forum chairwoman Kim McFarlane (centre) with senate candidate Kevin Bailey (left) and Monash candidates (from left): Michael Fozard, Jessica O’Donnell, William Hornstra, Russell Broadbent and John Verhoeven.

Local issues dominated a political forum organised by the Warragul Business Group and held at Newmason last week.

The forum was attended by six candidates and chaired by Warragul lawyer Kim McFarlane.

Candidates included local member Russell Broadbent (Liberal) independents Michael Fozard and John Verhoeven, William Hornstra (Greens), Jessica O’Donnell (Labor) and senate candidate Kevin Bailey (Australian Conservatives).

Candidates for One Nation and the United Australia Party did not attend.

Questions which followed each candidate’s presentation revolved around local issues.

Frankie’s proprietor Geoff Manson asked what could be done by a federal government to find a multi-level car park in Warragul and what financial support would be provided to a new Warragul hospital.

