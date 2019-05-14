Home Sport Juniors go pink

Juniors go pink

Kale Dunstan gets last minute instruction from his coach in Yarragon’s under 10 game against Drouin Gold on Saturday.

Mother’s Day was celebrated in round three of Warragul and District Junior Football League with the annual feature resulting in money raised for Breast Cancer Network Australia.

Warragul Blues and Warranor have been running a fundraising event now for over five years.  The two clubs have raised over $10,000, which is an amazing achievement.

A cold and wet day at Loch didn’t damper the spirit of the crowd as the Bulls and Bunyip also held their annual Pink Day.

Buln Buln hosted Longwarry in a twilight game on Saturday which was a great success and great fun for the kids despite the freezing conditions.

Drouin Gold v Yarragon

Under 10s

On a gloomy and misty morning, both teams fought hard.

Yarragon showed great teamwork but couldn’t get a score on the board.

Drouin was able to hang onto the end with a great win.

Drouin Gold’s Mathew Cornwall played his 50th game.

