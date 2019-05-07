United too good

In men’s state one action, Warragul faced Mornington at home on the weekend. A side that sat just one point ahead of United.

A win over Mornington, who have always been one of Warragul’s bogey teams, would see them advance two spots higher on the league ladder to seventh after a slow start to the year.

In wet conditions, the boys in red and black had the better of their opponents in the first half. Both sides found it difficult to settle as possession was hotly contested.

The desire and effort applied by Warragul was the difference and they were unlucky not to capitalise on what was the best chance of the first period.

A sweet cross by Steve Maselli from the right side of midfield found the predatory Rory Wagner in space. However, the striker didn’t get the contact on his header the way he’d have liked, and the ball spun wide of the goal.