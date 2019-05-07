A spate of burglaries in Trafalgar, Warragul, and Yarragon over the past week has been a smash for cash, according to detectives.

Business premises were targeted in a series of burglaries as offenders smashed their way into more than 15 business premises in the three towns as well as the Darnum General Store.

Baw Baw CIU detectives investigating the burglaries believe the same offenders were responsible for the spate of burglaries that coincided with similar crimes in Moe.

The crime spree began in Trafalgar last Monday night, continuing in Warragul and Darnum on Tuesday night and a number of Yarragon businesses over the weekend.

Detective senior constable Brett Miller said detectives had obtained security footage at some of the premises.

He said it appeared two males were involved in the series of burglaries, that largely involved smashed windows and the theft of cash.