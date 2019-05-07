Kicking goals with $50,000

A new spectator pavilion is a step closer for Warranor Junior Football Club after receiving a $50,000 grant as part of the federal government’s Community Sports Infrastructure program.
Member for McMillan Russell Broadbent said the funding would go towards the construction of a spectator pavilion.
“It’s clear that Warranor Junior Football Club is focussed on improving their infrastructure not only for their current players, but also for the future generations of footy players to come.
“Supporting our youth and junior clubs like Warranor is an investment in our future helping shape a bright future for our local children,” he said.
WJFC president Graeme Carter said $50,000 for a junior football club was a fantastic boost.
The club launched a community fundraising campaign in August last year for a spectator pavilion and scoreboard.