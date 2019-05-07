Home Sport Hawks bounce back

Hawks bounce back

Drouin centre Macy Newcombe holds on the ring against Bairnsdale’s Kate Allen as the rain comes down at Drouin during B grade.  Drouin won 49-35.

Drouin netballers enjoyed three wins in the senior grades against Bairnsdale on Saturday.

A grade: Drouin 55 defeated Bairnsdale 52.

It was a wet but strong start in the A grade match which led to some congestion for the Hawks.

Once they worked the ball onto the ring, they were able to score consistently.

The Hawks had their chances to break away and increase the margin, but Bairnsdale managed to stay within a few goals and even took the lead at three-quarter time.

The girls kept their composure and had a fantastic and strong finish; winning both the last quarter and the match.

It was very pleasing to see the team work well under pressure and keep scoring.

Alana Rippon was commended for her determination in chasing loose balls and her defensive pressure all down the court.  She won the award.

 

