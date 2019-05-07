Girls raise $92,000

Friendship, laughter and champagne were the keys to another successful A Girl’s Day Out on Saturday, which raised more than $92,000 for breast cancer.

More than 720 people attended the event at Lardner Park, organised by a group of volunteer women who set out to raise awareness of breast cancer in an environment where women could have fun with friends.

Funds from the day are donated to the McGrath Foundation and West Gippsland Hospital breast care nurses.

Committee president Jeanette Radford said some of this year’s funds also would be donated to the Kelly Koochew Foundation, a foundation established this year as a legacy to Warragul woman Kelly Koochew who died last year.

Frock-Up Promotions’ Anny Byrne and Shelley O’Dwyer set the tone for an afternoon of hilarity as hosts for the day but it was comedian Fiona O’Loughlin that had the audience wiping tears from their eyes during fits of laughter.