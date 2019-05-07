Anti-vaxxers in spotlight

Warragul songwriter Adrian Darakai unveiled his latest music clip on Sunday night offering a light-hearted look at a serious social issue.

Fresh off the back of humorous and catchy song “One Way in Warragul”, Adrian put the spotlight on anti-vaxxers with “Comeback”.

Filmed at the Poowong Public Hall over the weekend, the song and video clip features Adrian, Dave Lamb and Steph Powell singing in character to represent polio, measles and hepatitis B.

Amongst the lyrics are: “who can we thank for our liberation, everyone who rejects vaccinations”.

“I was looking for a public issue, like the Warragul song, that people could easily connect with,” Adrian said.

Adrian said anti-vaxxers were a small minority but still a significant group. The pro-vaccination stance song is a chance to highlight a serious health message by flying under the radar.