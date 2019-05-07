Home News Anti-vaxxers in spotlight

Anti-vaxxers in spotlight

Posted on by editor
Filming pro-vaccination song “Comeback” at the Poowong Public Hall over the weekend are (from left) Dave Lamb, Adrian Darakai and Steph Powell.

Filming pro-vaccination song “Comeback” at the Poowong Public Hall over the weekend are (from left) Dave Lamb, Adrian Darakai and Steph Powell.

Warragul songwriter Adrian Darakai unveiled his latest music clip on Sunday night offering a light-hearted look at a serious social issue.

Fresh off the back of humorous and catchy song “One Way in Warragul”, Adrian put the spotlight on anti-vaxxers with “Comeback”.

Filmed at the Poowong Public Hall over the weekend, the song and video clip features Adrian, Dave Lamb and Steph Powell singing in character to represent polio, measles and hepatitis B.

Amongst the lyrics are: “who can we thank for our liberation, everyone who rejects vaccinations”.

“I was looking for a public issue, like the Warragul song, that people could easily connect with,” Adrian said.

Adrian said anti-vaxxers were a small minority but still a significant group.  The pro-vaccination stance song is a chance to highlight a serious health message by flying under the radar.

    Tagged with: , ,
    Posted in News

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature