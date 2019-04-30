Streetscape under review

Baw Baw Shire Council has committed to a review of the Warragul streetscape works before they are finished.

With wider footpaths and one-way streets being implemented in Palmerston St and Smith St, council has agreed to review the functionality of the major traffic changes after six months operation.

An online petition, social media posts and letters to the editor in The Gazette have criticised the works. But there have been some community members who have indicated their support.

Central ward councillor Danny Goss last week called on council to review the streetscape works after the community has a chance to adjust to new traffic movements.

His motion, supported by council last week, has called for a report to be presented to council at its first meeting in 2020.