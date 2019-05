Hundreds of people attended Anzac services across West Gippsland on Thursday with dawn services proving particularly popular.

More than 600 people attended the Warragul dawn service with many laying blood red poppies in the breaking dawn at the base of the Cenotaph.

Warragul RSL vice president Noel Tucker said it was not a day to honour war but a time to be reminded that freedom is precious.

“By coming here this morning we are saying that they are not forgotten, and we will not forget,” he said.