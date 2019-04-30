New kinder for Trafalgar

Trafalgar is set to get a new kindergarten and early learning centre with a $1.8 million development announced in Baw Baw Shire’s budget last week.

The new facility is expected to be co-located with the Trafalgar primary School on land adjacent to the school.

The new facility will replace the existing 60-year-old facility adjacent to the Trafalgar Public Hall.

The development is the most major single ticket item in the draft budget approved by council.

The $1.8 million needed for the project is expected to be totally funded by the state government.

Acting chief executive officer Mark Dupe said there had been no formal announcement of the project and details of design and the number of placements were not yet known.

He said council did not know what the project looked like or any financial or project management conditions that would be attached to the grant.