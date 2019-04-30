Independents top card

Two independent candidates will head the ballot paper of seven candidates when residents go to the polls for the May 18 federal election.
Pre-polling opened yesterday for early voters.
At Wednesday’s ballot draw, AEC divisional office manager Darren McNair confirmed seven candidates had nominated for the newly named Monash electorate.
The candidates, in ballot paper order, include: independent John Verhoeven of Moe; independent Michael Fozard of Trafalgar; Jeff Waddell of Cockatoo (Pauline Hansen’s One Nation); Jessica O’Donnell of Drouin (ALP); William Hornstra of Moe (Greens); Russell Broadbent of Pakenham (Liberal); and, Matthew Sherry of Foster (United Australia Party).
This is the first election for Monash, that was renamed following a redistribution of boundaries last year.