Excited juniors kick-off

Blake Meggetto drives the Blues into attack in the under 12 match against Bunyip.

There was plenty of excitement and anticipation as Warragul District Junior Football League kicked off its round one games around the district on Saturday morning.

The players were pumped, the parents eager and the dedicated officials were ready to put all their pre-season planning into effect.

Warranor Junior Football Club hosted their first game under lights on Saturday night against Buln Buln and unveiled their new electronic scoreboard thanks to the efforts of many sponsors and their fundraising team.

There will be another game under lights on Friday night at Western Park with the annual match-up between Warragul Blues and Warragul Colts.

 

 

