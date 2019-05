The Drouin Dragons began the Gippsland Soccer League season with a clean sweep across its seven teams.

In the senior mens, Drouin had a 3-2 win over Korumburra.

Korumburra got off to an early 2-0 lead with some attacking play that caught Drouin off guard early.

Drouin eventually got their way back into the game leveling it up at half time 2-2.

The second half was tight with Drouin scoring a late equaliser to win the game.

Goal scorers: Frank Pitisano, Anwar Ibrahim and Chris Davies.