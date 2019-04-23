Spartan success

Baw Baw Shire received a significant economic boost last week with more than 3700 children taking part in the Spartan children’s race held across two days in Drouin.

With previous Spartan races held predominantly in metropolitan areas, its first foray into regional Victoria proved a sensational hit as children from as far as Orbost in East Gippsland travelled with their families to take on a course to test their climbing, swinging and balancing skills along with their general fitness.

The event had been anticipated to attract about 3000 entrants, but an early indication of numbers last week had already seen that mark well and truly eclipsed with many visiting families choosing to stay and shop locally.