Home Sport San Carlo wins Cup

San Carlo wins Cup

Posted on by editor
Happy members of the Eichorn family after San Carlo's Pacing Bowl Cup win with (back, from left) Warragul HRC president Greg Witty, HRV chairman Dale Monteith, Frank Hone representing sponsor Warragul and Sporting Social Club, (front) driver Rebecca Bartley and Warragul HRC committee members Vera Miller and Narelle Witty.

Happy members of the Eichorn family after San Carlo's Pacing Bowl Cup win with (back, from left) Warragul HRC president Greg Witty, HRV chairman Dale Monteith, Frank Hone representing sponsor Warragul and Sporting Social Club, (front) driver Rebecca Bartley and Warragul HRC committee members Vera Miller and Narelle Witty.

Star pacer “San Carlo” capped a top season of racing with an easy victory in Sunday’s $35,000 Warragul Pacing Bowl Cup.

The Goulburn Valley trained eight-year-old, finalist in the Inter Dominion Pacing Championship and recent Mildura Cup winner, went straight to the front from barrier six in a small six horse field.  Driver Rebecca Bartley controlled the race to suit from the front.

Sprinting the last lap of the Pacing Bowl in 58.6 seconds, “San Carlo” held a margin of three metres at the finish from outsiders “Tough Call” and “Motu Gatecrasher” who filled the minor placings.

Trainer Stephen O’Donoghue said after the race “San Carlo” will head to paddock for a well-earned spell over winter, and he is hopeful the gelding still has one or two seasons of racing in him.

    Tagged with: , ,
    Posted in Sport

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature