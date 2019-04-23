San Carlo wins Cup

Star pacer “San Carlo” capped a top season of racing with an easy victory in Sunday’s $35,000 Warragul Pacing Bowl Cup.

The Goulburn Valley trained eight-year-old, finalist in the Inter Dominion Pacing Championship and recent Mildura Cup winner, went straight to the front from barrier six in a small six horse field. Driver Rebecca Bartley controlled the race to suit from the front.

Sprinting the last lap of the Pacing Bowl in 58.6 seconds, “San Carlo” held a margin of three metres at the finish from outsiders “Tough Call” and “Motu Gatecrasher” who filled the minor placings.

Trainer Stephen O’Donoghue said after the race “San Carlo” will head to paddock for a well-earned spell over winter, and he is hopeful the gelding still has one or two seasons of racing in him.