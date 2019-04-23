Rate rise capped

A draft budget presenting a capped 2.5 per cent rate rise will be considered by Baw Baw Shire Council tomorrow night.

Annual budget documents including council’s proposed rating strategy and long-term infrastructure plan also will be presented.

The draft budget says council’s rate revenue would be fixed to a maximum of 2.5 per cent in line with the State Government rate cap.

Rate revenue is expected to be almost $60 million in a $96.9 million budget. A $28 million program of new capital works is proposed.

Council’s annual expenses are expected to increase by 3.4 per cent, largely because of additional staff that will be employed to deal with growth and demand for services.

$7.3 million is proposed for the delivery of individual projects and major design works to position council to apply for external funding for the major projects. These projects include the Drouin Community Hub, the Warragul Indoor Stadium and the Warragul Civic Place precinct.