Oliver is fittest

Posted on by editor
Mike Connors of Lardner competes in Farm World’s fittest farmer competition.  He was the best finishing local farmer with third place.

Farm World’s fittest farmer competition proved a keenly contested event, with talented farmers from across the state converging on Lardner Park for the coveted title.

Farmers from all industries stepped off the farm and stepped onto the field to undertake a series of challenges using both brains and brawn.

Farmers were challenged with tyre flips, tying knots, wheel barrow dragging, sledge hammering, log carries, and a minor obstacle course, testing physical strength, hand-eye coordination and mental application.

Sheep farmer Oliver Vidor of Derrinallum in western Victoria took out the overall crown, but it didn’t come without challenges from locals including Michael Connors of Lardner, who finished third.

Peter Edwards of Lardner Movement said a fresh course was used for the final in an all-round test, with competition fierce.

