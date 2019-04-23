Fines axed

Fines for late returns of items borrowed from the West Gippsland Libraries service will be a thing of the past from the start of July.

In their introductions to the recently released 2019-2020 budget chair Cr Geoff Ellis of Bass Coast shire and chief executive officer Leanne Williams said fines were a barrier to people visiting the libraries and those who could least afford to pay them were often the ones that most needed a library.

Ms Williams said fines on overdue items totalled more than $23,000 last year.

Cr Ellis described the permanent removal of fines was one of the key strategies to demonstrate the service’s value and purpose and grow the number of people that use it.