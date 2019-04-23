Bulldogs are benchmark

West Gippsland Football Competition’s grand final rematch on Easter Saturday produced a similar result.
Reigning premiers Phillip Island have begun the season in ominous form, comfortably accounting for Kilcunda-Bass (83 points), Korumburra-Bena (85 points) and Garfield (54 points) to take all before them in the opening rounds.
Up against stronger opposition this time around, the Bulldogs proved once again they are the benchmark in the competition to easily account for Koo wee rup, 19-21 (135) to 7-4 (46).
It was the Demons who made the fast start, booting the first three goals of the match before the Island could get on the board through Jack Taylor.
The two sides traded goals before Luke Walker put an exclamation mark on a strong first term for the visitors, slotting the Demon’s fifth to take a two-goal lead into the first change.