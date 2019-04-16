Zara stars in pool

Local swimmer Zara Buch has dreams of a repeat performance from her recent appearance in a Bank of Melbourne television advertisement, where her character progresses to swim at the Olympic Games.

With Chameleon Casting advertising for a young swimmer, Zara sent in her picture and video of herself swimming to win through to the audition process at Melbourne Swimming and Aquatic Centre.

Zara, who has been swimming since she was three-years-old, won through to film the advertisement following her prowess with her favourite stroke, butterfly, key to making the cut.

“There were five others my age and none of the other girls could do butterfly,” Zara said.