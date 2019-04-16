Unique bat visit

A colony of grey-headed flying foxes, often referred to as fruit bats, has set up camp in Warragul.

It is a rare and possibly unique visit by the animals that have made a home – probably temporarily - in Brooker Park.

Wildlife Victoria chief executive officer and secretary of Friends of Bat and Bush Dr Megan Davidson said she had not heard of any previous visit by the flying foxes to Warragul although she was aware there were other “camps” in Gippsland at Mallacoota, Bairnsdale and Moe as well as in northern Victoria.

Dr Davidson said local people should get out and have a look at the animals that she described as “fabulous and great Aussie survivors”.

They spend the days resting in trees but at night can travel up to 50 kilometres away and then return looking for their main food sources, eucalyptus tree blossom and nectar.