Home News Unique bat visit

Unique bat visit

Posted on by editor
A colony of grey headed flying foxes, often referred to as fruit bats, has found Brooker Park in Warragul a new place to set up “camp”.

A colony of grey headed flying foxes, often referred to as fruit bats, has found Brooker Park in Warragul a new place to set up “camp”.

A colony of grey-headed flying foxes, often referred to as fruit bats, has set up camp in Warragul.

It is a rare and possibly unique visit by the animals that have made a home – probably temporarily - in Brooker Park.

Wildlife Victoria chief executive officer and secretary of Friends of Bat and Bush Dr Megan Davidson said she had not heard of any previous visit by the flying foxes to Warragul although she was aware there were other “camps” in Gippsland at Mallacoota, Bairnsdale and Moe as well as in northern Victoria.

Dr Davidson said local people should get out and have a look at the animals that she described as “fabulous and great Aussie survivors”.

They spend the days resting in trees but at night can travel up to 50 kilometres away and then return looking for their main food sources, eucalyptus tree blossom and nectar.

    Tagged with: , ,
    Posted in News

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature