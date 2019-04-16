Home Sport Rundell lifts Crows

Longwarry’s Danny Wells comes in to stop Nyora’s Chris Hodges as he handpasses the ball away.

An inspirational left foot checkside from the pocket by Longwarry’s Riley Rundell helped give the Crows the lift they needed to overcome reigning premier Nyora by just two-points, 10-7 (67) to 9-11 (65).

While the Crows hit the front late in the third term with a long goal, Nyora kicked the first two goals of the final term to re-establish the narrow buffer it had enjoyed for much of the contest.

A diving mark on the lead and conversion from Ben Schultz was followed by the Saints finding a player in space to run into an open goal, as the visitor pushed the margin out to 14-points.

While the Saints were starting to get back on top, they missed the next three opportunities to ice the match, including a poster.

Enter Rundell, whose goal of the year contender at the 15 minute mark gave the Crows a real lift.

