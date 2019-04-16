Gulls’ flying start

Warragul senior netballers notched up two wins from two games against Sale on Saturday, with B and C grades both sitting top of the ladder.
A grade: Warragul 47 defeated Sale 40.
It was a competitive four quarters against a young and determined opposition.
The Gulls had to work hard for turnovers and to capitalise on any intercepts they did manage to get.
A strong last quarter managed to get the Gulls over the line.
Best players were Hayley Roberts for another brilliant game in centre and Alexandra Cole for great performance in wing defence.