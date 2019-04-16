Home Sport Gulls’ flying start

Gulls’ flying start

Posted on by editor
Warragul coach and goal defence Christie Hillberg addresses her A grade team prior to Saturday’s game against Sale.  The team are (from left) goal keeper Mackenzie Minichiello, goal attack Jamie Rollinson, goal shooter Myah Healey, centre Hayley Roberts, wing attack Mia McGarrity and wing defence Alexandra Cole.

Warragul coach and goal defence Christie Hillberg addresses her A grade team prior to Saturday’s game against Sale.  The team are (from left) goal keeper Mackenzie Minichiello, goal attack Jamie Rollinson, goal shooter Myah Healey, centre Hayley Roberts, wing attack Mia McGarrity and wing defence Alexandra Cole.

Warragul senior netballers notched up two wins from two games against Sale on Saturday, with B and C grades both sitting top of the ladder.

A grade: Warragul 47 defeated Sale 40.

It was a competitive four quarters against a young and determined opposition.

The Gulls had to work hard for turnovers and to capitalise on any intercepts they did manage to get.

A strong last quarter managed to get the Gulls over the line.

Best players were Hayley Roberts for another brilliant game in centre and Alexandra Cole for great performance in wing defence.

 

    Tagged with: , ,
    Posted in Sport

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature