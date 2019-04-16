At least seven candidates will take on the first battle for Monash when residents go to the polls for the May 18 federal election.
While nominations don’t close for another week, five political parties have endorsed candidates for Monash and two independents have flagged their intention to stand.
Sitting Liberal member Russell Broadbent will face his eighth election for the seat, previously known as McMillan.
The ALP endorsed Jessica O’Donnell in July last year while The Greens also was an early starter on the election campaign with William Hornstra announced last year.
Last week, hot on the heels of prime minister Scott Morrison announcing the May 18 election date, two more parties announced their candidates for Monash including: Jeff Waddell for Pauline Hansen’s One Nation; and, Matthew Sherry for the United Australia Party.
Independent candidates include Michael Fozard of Trafalgar and John Verhoeven of Moe.